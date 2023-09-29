Child porn suspect with connections to state senator enters ‘conditional’ guilty plea

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man accused of possession and distribution of child pornography – whose case has gained additional public scrutiny due to his connections to powerful North Dakota state senator – has pleaded guilty to seven counts in the case.

Nicholas Morgan Derosier first came under scrutiny by investigators in September of 2020, when a search warrant was served on his Grand Forks home in another matter.

After several electronic devices and external hard- and thumb-drives were seized and searched, investigators filed for a second warrant for child pornography and discovered thousands of graphic videos and images of children, primarily boys ages 4-15.

Derosier’s case garnered extra attention in the state after it was revealed last April that he was communicating by text message from prison with Ray Holmberg, who was North Dakota’s longest-serving state Senator – and one of its most powerful – at the time. The alleged connection with Derosier led to Holmberg’s resignation from office.

Holmberg’s home in Grand Forks was also searched by federal agents last year, but it was unclear if the search was related to Derosier’s case.

Derosier plead guilty to seven of the ten federal charges filed against him – one for the receipt and distribution of child pornography and six others for possession of child pornography.

Derosier’s attorney, public defender Chris Bellmore, made clear in federal court Friday that his client’s plea was a conditional one, pending the outcome of Derosier’s possible appeal of the denial of a motion to suppress.

Judge Peter Welte designated January 19 for Derosier’s sentencing. Prosecutors say Derosier faces 30 years to life in prison for his crimes under the plea deal.