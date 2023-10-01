17-year-old boy fatally shot in northern Minnesota

ROOSEVELT, Minn. (KFGO) – Authorities are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot this week in northern Minnesota.

According to Roseau County Sheriff Steve Gust, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday at a residence in rural Roosevelt.

A 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were both hit by the same gunshot. The boy died at the scene. The girl was taken to a Fargo hospital.

The girl’s condition has not been released.

Gust said there is no danger to the public.

The Roseau Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.