‘All of this is preventable’: A domestic violence memorial in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – Within the city park of Detroit Lakes sits a display of a sobering aspect. There are 31 silhouettes representing a homicide that happened during a domestic violence situation in Minnesota between August of 2022 and 2023.

The display has been set up by the Lakes Crisis & Resource Center.

“All of this is preventable,” said Brittany VanHorn, a survivor of domestic violence. “We need to remember these men and women and children who are the expense of domestic violence.”

This includes Carissa Odegaard in Warren who was killed by her ex-husband in front of their children in 2022.

And Pope County Sheriff Deputy Joshua Owen, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in April this year.

“This is a problem,” said Kathy Nguyen of the Becker County Sheriff’s Office. “There’s a lot of different things that stem from domestic violence situations that lead to homicides and murder suicides.”

VanHorn, is a survivor. She went through the gambit of being manipulated, physically abused and stalked by her abuser. This went on for some time. One incident finally got her abuser arrested.

“This time the bruises came right away,” said VanHorn. “Because he had beaten me so hard that they were there by the time the police came. And he was finally arrested. He had placed his hands over my neck and squeezed until I lost air. He had tried to kill me.”

VanHorn isn’t allowing that to silence her. Giving voice to her pain and suffering and now sharing her story with others.

“I speak up about this stuff even though it’s hard. Because I’m not the only person who’s ever had this stuff happen to them.” said VanHorn.

Between August 2022 and August this year, 31 men, women and children died due to domestic violence homicides in Minnesota. According to Kathy Nguyen with the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, around 80% of domestic violence situations are not called in.

“Like I said, if we don’t get the calls, we don’t know what’s going on. There’s nothing that we can do to help if we don’t know about it.” said Nguyen.

The Break the Silence Display will at the Detroit Lakes City Park until October 7.