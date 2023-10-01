Association shows off housing in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Downtown Fargo Neighborhood Association is reminding people there’s more to the area than just great food, busy bars and scenery. They held open houses on Sunday to showcase that.

“It’s really a neighborhood,” said Austin Foss of the Downtown Fargo Neighborhood Association. “There’s 4,000 of us that live down here and this is showcasing the different ways in which we live and really showing that people can also have that option to live down here too.”

The association holds meetings at 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month. These are open to the public.