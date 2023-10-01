NDSU Looks to Avoid ‘Making it 2 in a row’ After Loss to South Dakota

NDSU LOSES 24-19 TO USD SATURDAY TO FALL TO 3-1 ON THE SESAON.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Bison were stunned Saturday, falling to the South Dakota Yotes 24 to 19. The Bison trailed 21-3 at half time due to two 50-plus yard touchdowns scored by the yotes. Those big plays led to the upset win that will surely drop the Bison in the media polls out of the number 2 slot they have held all season. After the game, head coach Matt Entz discussed the importance of bouncing back next week.

“We can not let what happened today turn into two losses,” said Entz. “We have to learn from it and probably sit down with our leadership, our captains, our leadership counsel and see what we need to do slightly different to get us going. First three games we started fast, and then all of a sudden we took a half to get going here and that was frustrating.

The Bison will hit the road for the first time this season to take on Missouri State (1-3). Game is Saturday at 2 p.m. in Springfield, Mo.