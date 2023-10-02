30th Anniversary of the disappearance of Kevin Mahoney

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – 30 years ago, Kevin Mahoney was last seen in the 1000 Block of 11th St. N. in Fargo. Three decades later the family hasn’t given up as they continue their efforts to find Kevin.

“It’s very important to the family to find closure and find Kevin,” said Michele Elsenpeter, Kevin’s younger sister. “Some answers. Just won’t give up on him. I wouldn’t want anybody to give up on me. He’s my big brother.”

On the corner of Main and University Ave., Kevin’s family members held signs with information, bringing awareness to his disappearance. On Monday, a billboard sign was put up as well to help that cause.

The 25-year-old Fargo man was last seen on October 2nd, 1993. At the time he was 5’10” and 165 lbs., with long blondish hair. Despite this case being 30 years old, it remains and open and active case with the Fargo Police Department. Who said they can’t share too much information since it is an active case, but are determined to figure out what happened to Kevin Mahoney all those years ago.

“Our detectives would love nothing more. Our agency would love nothing more just out of pure celebration solving something from 30 years ago,” said Cpt. Bill Ahlfeldt. “But, more than that we would love to bring closure to the families.”

It is said that Kevin Mahoney walked from a party that day, but nothing is known since then on what happened to the young man. The family just wants closure and to find Mahoney during these times.

“It would be such a relief. Be so heartfelt for us to put him to rest.” said Elsenpeter.

If you have any information regarding Mahoney’s disappearance, you are asked to contact local law enforcement. You can text ‘Fargo PD’ to 847411 or call 701-241-1406.