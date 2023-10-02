Kaden to Noah Olson Connection Wins DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

SHEYENNE MUSTANGS TOUCHDOWN WINS AM FAM HIGH SCHOOL POTW.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –A little brotherly love. Kaden Olson throws it up for his brother Noah for the touchdown in Sheyenne’s win over Red River.

Kaden drops back, lofts it up to Noah and with great concentration, he comes down with the catch OVER his defender. Congrats to the Olson’s and the Sheyenne Mustangs on winning this week’s DJ Colter high school play of the week.