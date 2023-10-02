Metro DQ Sets Local Miracle Treat Day Record: $43,000

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The historic Dairy Queen on Main Avenue in Moorhead has set a local record for Miracle Treat Day.

The DQ blended more than 8,000 Blizzards and raised over $43,000 for Children’s Miracle Network at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo.

Miracle Treat Day was held on July 27 but the historic Moorhead DQ donated a portion of proceeds from Blizzards and gift cards sold in July and August.

The money will be used to buy new equipment and for special programs for the kids at Sanford Children’s.