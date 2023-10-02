Numerous tires slashed in Grand Forks, police investigating

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-KNOX) – Grand Forks police are asking for help in finding the person or persons responsible for slashing numerous tires.

Police responded to a “large” number of complaints on the 1700 to 2300 block of 9th and 10th Avenue North for vehicles that have one or more tires damaged and deflated.

Police say it appears as if the vandalism occurred between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Forks police at (701) 787-8000.