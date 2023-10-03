Boyd launches campaign to oust Fischbach in 7th District GOP primary

Steve Boyd, Rep. Michelle Fischbach

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) – A rural Kensington, Minnesota man is running in the Republican primary for the District 7 U.S. House seat held by Rep. Michelle Fischbach.

Steve Boyd, who brands himself a “Christian conservative,” says his platform includes “protecting life,” “border security,” “restoring the family” and abolishing the U.S. Dept. of Education.

“The federal government has no business in public or private education, it was never meant to, and the bureaucracy of the Department of Education needs to be abolished,” according to Boyd.

Boyd says he agrees with many of Fischbach’s values but adds “business as usual just won’t get it done.”

“We’ve had politicians, especially on the other side of the aisle, that have said, ‘these are our children, not yours.’ Maybe that’s paraphrasing but that’s not true. These are our children, leave our kids alone. We get to make the decisions for our kids’ education. Whether that’s homeschooling, whether that’s public, private or charter schools; the choice should be with the parent.”

We reached out to Fischbach’s team who has yet to respond.