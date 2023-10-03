NTSB leading investigation into plane crash killing state senator and family members

Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, ND. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)

MOAB, Utah (KVRR-KFGO) – The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into Sunday night’s plane crash which killed a state senator from Mandan, his wife and their two sons.

Doug Larsen was flying the aircraft that went down after a refueling stop north of Moab.

A NTSB investigator assigned to the crash will document the scene, examine the aircraft, review air traffic control and radar data, weather reports and maintenance records for the plane.

The Larsen’s took a car into Moab before taking off for North Dakota. They had been visiting family in Arizona.

Larsen was a Republican who was elected in 2020. He represented District 34. He and his wife owned a construction company. He was also a member of the North Dakota Army National Guard.

A preliminary crash report should be completed within a couple of weeks with a final report expected in a year to year and a half.