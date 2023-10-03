Worksite Wellness Summit focuses on employee well-being

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Dakota is trying to improve culture in the workplace.

“It’s really important that we all understand that our well-being is impacted by the people we work with. I spent a good deal of time talking about the importance of managers and leaders at all levels get the training they need to understand what they can do to be part of the solution to support employee health and well-being,” says Dr. Richard Safeer.

The annual Worksite Wellness Summit at the Fargo Holiday Inn features networking opportunities and thought-provoking conversations regarding employee well-being including tips on leadership, finding inspiration and navigating burnout.

“It’s a time for, what we call the Worksite Wellness champions in the workspaces to come together, learn from some nationally known experts, learn from some local experts. Really, our goal is to have them learn two or three things they can take back to their organization,” said Pete Seljevold from ND Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

This year’s theme focuses on inclusivity and how to integrate employee well-being into the fabric of organizations.

“Inspiration is sort of waking up that seed that’s already inside of people and most of the time it’s gone dormant after a long time of not being fed. We let those seeds sink and settle and not get the nutrients that they need. Think of it like a garden you are tending to. Inspiration is when you wake up those seeds of hope, of change, of new visions of the way that things can be for people in teams, families and organizations. That seed turns into a little fire that turns into a tree. So, creating those seeds of change through inspiration is what really ignites my fire,” says Sunny Grosso, one of the keynote speakers.

Anyone is welcome to learn more about the changing dynamics in the workplace.

One theme includes how leaders can fully invest into their employees by showing how they care.

“When a leader shows that they’re caring that they understand and that they appreciate the person on their team as an individual first and an employee second, they’re much more likely to create a trusting relationship that not only supports the health and well-being of the person on their team but engages them in their work,” Dr. Safeer said.

Officials say the summit started in 2010 and its focus on employee well-being helps recruit and retain talent.