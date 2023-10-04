$35,000 grant encourages ND students to get into STEM

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota’s Gateway to Science announces a new round of grants to get the younger generation into STEM.

The $35,000 statewide grant encourages people to create projects that directly help at least three school districts.

Eligible recipients include K-12 school districts, career and tech centers and other entities that directly impact K-12 education.

Applicants will be reviewed for how engaged students are in STEM activities that will be distributed across four regions and include a sustainability plan.

“That’s where a lot of the careers in our state can be found. We want our students to get prepared for those really exciting careers and then they can get into those courses, continue on those career paths and then stay in our state and get into those careers and elevate what’s going on in our state,” said Beth Demke, the Board President of North Dakota Gateway to Science.

All funds will be awarded March 1st.

Follow the link if you’re interested in applying: Regional STEM Days for Students – Application.