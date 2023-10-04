Alleged Gang Rape Investigation Ongoing Includes 11 People Turned Over To U.S. Border Patrol

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — New details into an alleged gang rape investigation of an 11-year-old girl in Bemidji last week.

While one man was arrested for sexual assault, 22-year-old Oscar Luna of Texas, twelve other people were located and identified.

Bemidji Police say none of them could immediately be identified as suspects in the case and eleven were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

They say any involvement they may have had is still actively being investigated.

A woman identified by the victim was also located and did not report being assaulted.

She said she was not aware of a third victim.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated.