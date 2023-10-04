Washington Murder Suspect Remains in Cass County Jail

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A murder suspect arrested near Mapleton, North Dakota last week was wanted for a July shooting in Des Moines, Washington, south of Seattle.

20-year-old Joseph Morrison was one of three suspects in the shooting death of a man who was in a car in the parking lot of a supermarket.

Police say the two other suspects were arrested not long after the shooting.

Morrison was stopped on I-94 last Tuesday afternoon for an equipment violation and the trooper discovered that he was wanted for murder.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Morrison remains in the Cass County Jail.