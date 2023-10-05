Beware of kennel cough as cases rise across F-M metro

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Flu season is upon us for us humans but keep a close eye and ear out for your furry friends.

As kennel cough cases grow across the F-M metro, experts are telling us to watch for the signs.

“If you notice your dogs are starting to hack a little bit, it’s kind of a honking noise cough. You want to be mindful of that and keep them inside. Get them to the vet. It can be caused by a virus or bacteria. So, it spreads really quickly between dogs. It’s kind of like the flu for humans,” says Heather Klefstad, the Marketing Director at Homeward Animal Shelter.

“We’ve seen a lot of discharge from the eyes, from the nose, a lot of persistent coughing. Some of them run high fevers, lethargy, and don’t want to eat. But, really, the eye discharge, nasal discharge, sneezing, and coughing has been a pretty big red flag for most people,” says Alicia Wisnewski, the owner and a veterinarian at Prairie Winds Veterinary Center.

Officials at Homeward Animal Shelter say they’re not letting their dogs make public appearances for adoption with cases rising.

“I would probably refrain from going to any dog parks at this time just because you don’t know what your dog might be bringing home from there,” Klefstad said.

Experts advise dog owners to take extra precaution as the sickness spreads between dogs through direct contact or viral particles in the air.

Wisnewski says these cases are more aggressive than usual and they don’t come from the Bordetella vaccine.

“It is important to watch your pet for signs of pneumonia or sinus infections where they’re getting that nasty green/yellow discharge from the nose, their cough is worsening, they’re really lethargic, they don’t want to eat. Those patients can need antibiotics to help them get over the bacterial component.”

Experts say if your dog shows symptoms, keep them away from other dogs and let them rest as increased activity could worsen symptoms.