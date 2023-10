Polk County Sherrif’s Office warns about phone scam

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – On Thursday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they received numerous reports of citizens getting calls from a 218-877 phone number.

The caller claims to be a Deputy with the sheriff’s office and says the person they are calling has a warrant out for their arrest and requests payment to satisfy the warrant. These calls are not legit according to the sheriff’s office.