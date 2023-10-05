Two large trucks collide in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – (UPDATE 11:56 a.m.) – Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, Fargo Police responded to an injury crash involving two semi trucks at 25th St. N. and 40th Ave. N. One semi rear-ended the other one.

The driver found at fault suffered non-life threatening injuries and was cited for following too closely. The other driver was not injured according to the report. Both semis had significant damage and were disabled.

(ORIGINAL)

Fargo police are investigating a crash involving a two large trucks near the airport.

The crash happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., just west of the corner of 25th and 40th Ave. North.

Details including whether anyone was injured and the cause of the crash were not immediately known.