NDSU Rolls to Win Over Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, MO — The North Dakota State Bison dropped in the media and coaches polls last week after their stunning defeat to South Dakota at home. Saturday, the Bison got back in the win column vs the Missouri State Bears, winning 38-10.

Cam Miller connected with Wide Receiver Zach Mathis six times for 160 yards and two touchdowns en route to the win.

On the ground, Miller found the endzone on six carries for 33 yards and quarterback Cole Payton found the endzone as well, rushing three times for 41 yards and a score.

Defensively, the Bison shut down Bears quarterback Jordan Pachot. Pachot finished the day going 25-for-44 and three interceptions. One of those interceptions found the hands of safety Cole Wisniewski — his fourth interception on the season.

The win improves the Bison to 4-1 on the season and they now prepare for a trip North.

The Bison will take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on October 14 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. 1 p.m. kickoff.