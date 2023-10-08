Helping Ukrainian refugees in the Fargo-Moorhead area

Ukrainian refugees receiving help in Fargo.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Thousands of miles away from home, these Ukrainian refugees are getting a hand up in the Fargo Moorhead area. Like Yurii, who has only been in the United States for two days, getting away from the war-torn part of his world.

“To join here and American side can protect us and help with our needs and I can feel really helpful from your side,” said Yurii. “My brother, he lives in central Ukraine. Rockets will explode nearby the house and the windows and ceilings were destroyed as well.”

Over here in Fargo, they’ve been able to find jobs, get housing and thrive in their unfamiliar environment. Reconnecting with other Ukrainians and meeting new people along the way. On a chilly Sunday afternoon, some of the refugees helped move out furniture from an apartment that is being donated to those coming over from Ukraine.

“We see on the news every night on what’s going on in Ukraine,” said Cathy Rydell. “And we can’t do anything personally to help those people other than support our government supporting them. But to be able to do something on an individual basis and to see that it will really make a difference, it makes your heart very warm.”

Some of the donors come from Alight and it’s about getting these people a way to live in the U.S. while they are away from home.

“Just from the news and the reels that they share with me from their homes,” said Michael Southam. “The shelling, the bombing, the destruction, the death. It’s really hard to describe how deep the emotion runs with them and certainly with me.”

According to the North Dakota Refugee Coordinator’s Office, 611 sponsors have been approved and 200 Ukrainians have already arrived.

For more information on how to become a sponsor through Alight, click here.