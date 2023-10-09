DEACONS SOCCER WINS CHRIS HEISE HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

Bernhardt and Fitzgerald Take POTW Crown

Shanley Boys Soccer is off to the North Dakota Boys State Soccer Tournament this week and they hope to secure the State Championship as the number one seed out of the East. The boys earned a different crown however on a much smaller scale by winning the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week. The Deacons played the Fargo North Spartans at Fargo North and pulled off one of the greatest plays of the high school sports year thus far. Charlie Bernhardt set up for a free kick, booted it, and Aidan Fitzgerald leapt into action, kicking the ball out of midair into the net for a goal in Shanley’s win over the Spartans. The Deacons would go on to win the EDC regular season title and are now off to the State Tournament.