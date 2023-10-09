Logan Kopp Earns MVFC DPOTW Honors In Hometown

NDSU Beat Missouri State Saturday Afternoon; It was a Special Day for Logan Kopp

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State is back in the win column of course after taking down the Missouri State Bears on Saturday down in Springfield Missouri. It was a special day for Logan Kopp who is from Springfield Missouri and sure enough, Kopp turned in a special performance. Kopp was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week this morning after making nine tackles, breaking up a pair of passes, forcing a fumble, and recovering another for Code Green in Saturday’s road win. Kopp leads the team with 34 tackles and 2 and a half tackles for a loss so far this season. Kopp is just a sophomore and played high school ball at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis. Coach Matt Entz talked about Kopp’s impact at today’s press conference.

“He’s a really good football player. He just has a knack to be around the football. But I think the one thing you see, he only plays one speed and that’s as fast as he can. He has great understanding; Coach Olson’s really done a great job. Logans done a great job. He’s kind of a meeting room rat. He’s always watching film. He’s always asking questions. He’s an unbelievable note taker and doesn’t leave any stone unturned… It’s been fun to watch him have the success that he’s had and really fun on Saturday when he had 60 plus family members in attendance,” said Entz.