N.D. church tour group sheltering in Bethlehem while Israel-Hamas conflict rages

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (KFGO) – A group of eastern North Dakota priests and parishioners are sheltering in Bethlehem in the West Bank after a major conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas started over the weekend.

Father Phil Ackerman, head pastor at Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo is helping lead the trip. He says the more than 80-person group is on a ten-day tour slated to return this coming Thursday, but their travel plans are not completely clear at this point.

Ackerman said the group thought they would have to stay in Bethlehem for the remainder of the trip due to the fighting, but Monday morning had a surprise brief window to travel.

“There are checkpoints between here (Bethlehem) and Jerusalem, which is only about six miles away. But it is like crossing a border because Jerusalem is run by the Israelis. And Bethlehem is run by the Palestinians. So we did not think we’d be able enter into Jerusalem at all, we were just going to just remain here indefinitely,” Ackerman said. “However, the checkpoints opened up so we decided to go into Jerusalem and we were able to go to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and see the tomb where Jesus Christ was buried and were able to do the Way of the Cross and have lunch. But right after lunch, we were told that we needed to get on the bus immediately and head back to Bethlehem as the checkpoints would be closing.”

He said the check-points closed very quickly and that the U.S. Embassy sent an alert issuing a curfew for U.S. citizens in the area and urging travelers to stay close to their lodging.

“We will stay in our hotel tomorrow (Tuesday) – we’re not going out. It just seems to us that things are escalating a little bit. The group is doing fine. However, underneath all this there’s a level of anxiety,” he said.

Ackerman says they have reached out North Dakota’s U.S. Senators to intervene and help the group get home at the earliest possible opportunity.