Sanford Children’s will host “Boo to the Flu” events to get kids vaccinated

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Children’s is bringing back it’s “Boo to the Flu” events.

They say it’s an exciting and child-friendly way to get your kids six months and older vaccinated ahead of the flu season.

Kids are welcomed to wear their costumes.

The events are being held in Valley City, Grand Forks, Devils Lake and Fargo.

*Friday, Oct. 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sanford Valley City, 520 Chautauqua Blvd., Valley City, 701-845-6000

*Sunday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sanford Grand Forks, 1750 47th Ave. S. Grand Forks, 701-757-8700

*Friday, Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sanford Devils Lake, 618 14th Ave. NE, Devils Lake, 701-544-7000

*Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at Sanford Southpointe, 2400 32nd Ave. S., Fargo, 701-234-8830

An appointment to participate in “Boo to the Flu” is required and can be scheduled through My Sanford Chart or by calling the clinic.