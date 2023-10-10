Kacie Buckets Named Summit League Preseason Women’s Basketball Player of the Year

Borowicz Led the League in Assists, and Points Last Season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Women’s Basketball star, Kacie Borowicz has been named the Summit League’s preseason player of the year. The graduate student point guard led the league in points with 21 per game and assists with just under 5 per game last winter. The Fighting Hawks were picked to finish fourth in the preseason polls. North Dakota opens the season with a road contest against Wyoming on Nov. 6 and will have their first home game against Grand Canyon on Nov. 11th