North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper honored with Distinguished Service Medal

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol says Trooper Miles Rhonemus received the Distinguished Service Medal for his heroism during an active shooter incident in July 2022.

The incident began in Fargo when a driver hit a motorcyclist on I-29, severely injuring the other driver.

The situation evolved and eventually led to a pursuit.

The suspect later fired his gun and Trooper Rhonemus fired back.

After multiple shots, he suspect fell to the ground and was taken into custody.

Rhonemus provided treatment to the suspect until Fargo Police officers arrived on scene.

In a statement by NDHP, “Trooper Rhonemus acted heroically, and calmly responded to a highly volatile chain of events.”