Two Members of Drug Trafficking Gang That Targeted Reservations Are Sentenced in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A leader in a drug trafficking ring that targeted two North Dakota reservations is sentenced in Fargo.

29-year-old Devonsha Dabney of Detroit was given 15 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to drug charges.

He was arrested after an investigation into the multi-state trafficking of oxycodone and fentanyl laced pills.

The investigation found that Dabney and his co-conspirators targeted areas with fewer law enforcement resources where they could distribute controlled substances at a premium price.

They targeted Fort Berthold and Spirit Lake Indian Reservations along with Minot and Bismarck beginning around 2017.

He also recruited people from Detroit along with local users.

In total, forty-one defendants were charged in the case.

Another member of the drug trafficking gang was sentenced last week.

Jonathan Walker was given 15 years in prison after he pled guilty to various drug trafficking offenses.

Prosecutors say Walker initially supplied Dabney with opiate pills but began trafficking the pills himself after concerns of money coming up short.

He had several people working under his direction.

They would use rental vehicles to move pills in North Dakota and other states and collect drug proceeds that were returned to Walker.