West Fargo begins the next step of its sanitation study with a survey

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It will help the city meet the sanitation needs of the community.

The questions focus on the city’s need for large ideas and extra garbage pick up.

The survey also reflects community member’s overall satisfaction with the Sanitation Division.

People living in West Fargo have until 8 pm on October 23rd to fill out the survey on the city’s website.

“So how can we maintain the level of service that our residents want? We want there input on what that looks like. It was a recommendation that came from the study to look at that and we really want to know what our residents think about some of the services that we offer and just where we can go, how they can change with how everything else has changed. How we can keep up with how costs of services have increased over time,” said Sanitation Manager for the city of West Fargo Logan Jacobson.

A public meeting will be held October 26 from 6 to 8 pm at West Fargo City Hall to go over the results from the survey.