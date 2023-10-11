New Bird Flu Outbreak Reported in Three States

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO/AP) — Bird flu is back at turkey farms in Minnesota, South Dakota and Utah.

That is raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.

The outbreak in Minnesota is at a commercial turkey flock of 140,000 birds in Meeker County.

The outbreak in South Dakota was confirmed in a south-central county in a flock of around 47,000 turkeys.

The case in Utah is impacting more than 141,000 birds.

Infected flocks are normally destroyed to prevent the flu’s spread, and then the farms are decontaminated.

South Dakota producers lost nearly 4 million birds last year.