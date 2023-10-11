Personal injury lawsuit filed against Old Broadway, two former bouncers

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A Red Lake Falls, Minnesota man has filed a personal injury lawsuit against Old Broadway in downtown Fargo and two former employees.

Colton Nobles claims that he was assaulted by bouncers Jeremy Dalton and Jalal Buckner outside the bar last July 23.

Nobles alleges that Dalton, also known as Maddmaxx, struck him in the face with a closed fist causing him to fall backwards, striking his head on the concrete, knocking him unconscious. While incapacitated, Nobles claims Buckner kicked him in the head.

The complaint says Nobles suffered a concussion, facial fractures, brain bleeding, welting, bruising and a traumatic brain injury. He says he’s incurred hospital, medical, professional and other expenses. The lawsuit says the conduct was intentional, extreme and outrageous.

Nobles is asking for a minimum $50,000 in damages and a jury trial.

Dalton and Buckner also face aggravated assault charges. Their criminal cases are still pending.

The incident was recorded and shared widely on social media.