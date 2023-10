Teen Accused of Flashing a Gun And Stealing Teens Shoes in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Devils Lake Police say a 13-year-old boy has been referred to juvenile court after he flashed a gun in his waistband and stole the shoes off a 17-year-old boy.

Police say after the suspect got the victim’s shoes, he took the ones he was wearing and gave them to the victim.

It happened on Saturday evening.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect and took him into custody on Tuesday.