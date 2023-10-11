UND Hockey Begins Season Friday

FIGHTING HAWKS OPEN THE SEASON RANKED NO. 7

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The North Dakota Fighting Hawks open the season ranked No. 7 in the country and will host the Ice Breaker tournament this weekend.

UND will play two different opponents to open their season. Army on Friday night, followed by Wisconsin on Saturday night. For head coach Brad Berry, the team has a plan in place for the new opponent on a quick turnaround.

“The most important game is Friday night,” said Berry. “We have a pre-scout [on] how we want to play. [The] coaches [are preparing] for Saturday when Saturday comes. Instead of…giving them a little bit of both teams, we are concentrating on Army first, and then Saturday morning we dial into Wisconsin. That is a short turnaround, but our guys can handle that.”

As UND begins their season, a big talking point is avoiding a slow start as they had last season.

“It’s a journey,” said Berry. “It is a long season, but at the end of the day, you have to try to be sharp and consistent in your play from the start. Because, you know, we’re getting into the non-conference schedule right now before we get into the conference schedule later on. These [games] are just as important… to build… points and build your body work to get in the national tournament.”

A lot of new faces will be on the ice for the Fighting Hawks this season. Fifth year defenseman Garrett Pyke is impressed with the freshman’s play thus far and is ready to be a leader for them.

“I was surprised coming in,” said Pyke. “I think a lot of the freshmen are very mature. It’s one thing I noticed right away. [I am] taking a leadership role. On the ice [I am making] sure they’re communicating and doing the right things. Off the ice, these guys know what they’re doing. They’re pretty much professionals out here. So, just making sure they feel comfortable and if they have any questions, helping them.”

The Fighting Hawks will begin their season Friday night at 7:07 p.m. and then play Wisconsin on Saturday night at 6:07 p.m.