Final Four Set For Boys State Soccer

Shanley Only Round One Survivor From the East

BISMARCK, N.D. — Eight teams entered, only four advance setting up the North Dakota Boys State Soccer Final Four. Bismarck Legacy defeats Grand Forks Red River 2-1. Minot upsets Davies 3-1. Shanley beats Bismarck High 1-0. Jamestown holds off West Fargo with a win in penalty kicks.

Friday’s semifinals are now set. Legacy plays Minot at 4:30. Shanley plays Jamestown at 6:45.