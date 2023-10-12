Some West Fargo church members return from Israel

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Some members of a West Fargo church group who’d been stuck in war-torn Israel are back home after a long journey from the Middle East.

The group from Holy Cross Catholic Church made their way through Jordan, Chicago, Minneapolis and Rochester before arriving home early Thursday morning.

Father Phil Ackerman says the trip provided a lesson on what other people around the world are experience during times like this.

“We see the newscasts, we see the unrest all over the world…this gives us a special understanding of what people are actually going through, so it’s really a great lesson for us.”

Other members of the group have also booked flights home and are expected to arrive in the coming days.