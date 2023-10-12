U.S. Border Patrol sees massive increase of apprehensions from the northern border

U.S. Border Patrol in Grand Forks.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – According to the U.S. Border Patrol, apprehensions have skyrocketed compared to last year in the Grand Forks sector. In 2021, there were 90, and in 2022 it was at 81, but through August of this year, there were 237 apprehensions involving the northern border, which is nearly a 250% increase.

“More people are coming up and trying to get down into the U.S.,” said Chief Patrol Agent Scott Garrett. “We have more eyes and ears that are out there seeing more activity. We’ve done joint patrols with the [ROYAL CANADIAN MOUNTED POLICE] and more intel sharing with all of the agencies.”

Border Patrol acknowledges that this is a growing concern in the region. According to Chief Garrett, most of their issues before the pandemic came from the southwest border and having illegal immigrants coming up. But since the pandemic, there has been an increase in traffic from the northern border. Especially because of smugglers.

“The smugglers don’t care,” said Chief Garrett. “The smugglers have no concern for human life. When we can put a smuggler out of business. That’s one less family, like the Patels that might survive, that might continue living.”

The family that Chief Garrett mentioned was the Patels, a family from India that tragically died crossing the northern border in January of last year. One of the reasons border patrol is educating the public now, is because as we head into the winter months, it can be a matter of life or death in the harsh conditions.

“That it is not safe,” said RMCP Sgt. Lance Golday. “You can get severely injured or you could die. Anyone attempting to cross the border between the ports of entry is faced with walking for long periods of time and open areas with high winds, deep snow and frigid temperatures.”

One of the hardest parts of dealing with these issues according to Chief Garrett is when children are involved in the operation.

“They didn’t ask their parents to drag them through the desert or to bring them up to Canada and drag them through the snow to come in. They didn’t ask to be a part of this.” said Chief Garrett.

Border patrol says they are looking to hire more agents to help with the growing issue.