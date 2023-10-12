University of North Dakota opens new Learning Center

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The University of North Dakota is trying something new to help their students prepare for the future. The experiential learning center provides students opportunities they may not get elsewhere such as undergraduate research and the chance to study abroad.

“Just a really exciting opportunity to provide that equitable access for all students on our campus and so that all students have a place where they feel they can come to learn about the opportunities to study abroad, job shadowing, and internships.” said Director of Career Engagement Chelsea Mellenthin.

She believes the future for UND students may be brighter with more opportunities for success, especially with more hands on opportunities to learn about the world.