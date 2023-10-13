Public Helps Find Suspect In Hit-And-Run Crash That Left Woman With Life-Threatening Injuries
WHAPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – The public helps authorities find a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:40 Thursday night in the 400 block of 11th Avenue South in Wahpeton.
A pickup hit a woman walking on the south side of the road.
The driver fled, leaving the injured woman behind.
Highway Patrol put out a press release asking for help finding the truck and the suspect at around 9:45 Thursday night.
They sent out an update shortly after 12:30 Friday morning saying they found the truck and the suspect thanks to the public.