Public Helps Find Suspect In Hit-And-Run Crash That Left Woman With Life-Threatening Injuries

WHAPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – The public helps authorities find a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:40 Thursday night in the 400 block of 11th Avenue South in Wahpeton.

A pickup hit a woman walking on the south side of the road.

The driver fled, leaving the injured woman behind.

Highway Patrol put out a press release asking for help finding the truck and the suspect at around 9:45 Thursday night.

They sent out an update shortly after 12:30 Friday morning saying they found the truck and the suspect thanks to the public.