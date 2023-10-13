RED RIVER VS. DGF | 10/13 DJ COLTER HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

THE ROUGHRIDERS AND REBELS BATTLE FOR THIS WEEK'S DJ COLTER HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Play number one… The Hawks go back to pass, but Thomas Kraft for Red River jumps the route and intercepts the ball for a PICK-6.

In play number 2… Detroit Lakes vs DGF and the Rebels’ Celeb Johnson finds Brody Friend in the EndZone who makes the catch over two defenders.

