Concordia College inaugurates 12th president

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KVRR) – Members of the Concordia college community came to show their support for the school’s new president, Dr. Colin Irvine.

The prayer filled ceremony had musical performances by the Concordia Band and Choir.

Irvine mentioned his commitment to institutional growth, program development, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Irvine said, “I believe our future is full of academic excellence and innovation. I believe our future is full of artistic brilliance and beauty and I’m here with all these people. I believe our future is full of athletic champions and championships. I believe above all else our future is brighter than ever and the best days at this amazing place are ahead of us.”

Irvine previously served as the provost and executive vice president at Augustana University in Sioux Falls.