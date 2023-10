Comedian Charlie Berens announces Fargo Theatre show

Two nights of performances are scheduled

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Comedian Charlie Berens is bringing his Good Old Fashioned Tour to Fargo Theatre.

He grew up in Wisconsin and focuses his act on his Midwest lifestyle.

He’ll be here January 12th and 13th.

Both shows start at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m.

There’s a special online only pre-sale Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.