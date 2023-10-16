DGF | Caleb Johnson to Brody Friend Wins DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

FRIEND SKIES OVER TWO DEFENDERS TO HAUL IN SPECTACULAR TOUCHDOWN CATCH.

GLYNDON, Minn. (KVRR)– In a ranked Minnesota High School football showdown between Detriot Lakes and DGF, Brody Friend made the play of the game. The Rebels do not pass often, but when they do, look out! Caleb Johnson rolls out and connects with Brody Friend who hauls in the touchdown over two defenders. *Cue the music: “you got a friend in me*

Congrats to the DGF Rebels and Johnson/Friend for winning this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week. Come back Friday for two more nominees.