Sanford Health to start administering new monovalent COVID-19 vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With flu season coming up fast and COVID continuing to spread, Sanford Health will be giving out the new monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is labeled as the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine which doctors are saying will provide cross-protection.

This new vaccine will target the omicron variant XBB 1.5 which was first discovered in the United States last October.

This vaccine will replace the most recent bivalent COVID vaccine that was released in 2022.

Sanford Health Infection Prevention’s Dr. Avish Nagpal said, “Just like we get a flu shot every year which is updated to match the circulating virus over the last couple years we have been developing a COVID shot to match the COVID variant that’s circulating so now we have a new shot for this fall which is different then the one we had last year.”

There are a limited number of vaccines at this time, if you have more questions please call your primary care provider.