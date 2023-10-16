Woman Hit While Walking Thursday in Wahpeton Dies From Her Injuries, Upgraded Charges Expected

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A woman hit by a pickup while walking Thursday night in Wahpeton has died from her injuries and charges against the driver are expected to be upgraded.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bailey Bernstien died Saturday at Sanford Medical Center.

52-year-old Chad Olson of Wahpeton was behind the wheel and fled the crash scene.

A woman walking with Bernstein was able to provide a description of the pickup and a tip from the public led police to a house in Wahpeton.

Olson was arrested at a nearby house for criminal vehicular injury and leaving the scene of the injury crash.

Authorities say those charges will now be upgraded.