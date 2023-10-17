NDSU LOOKING TO FIND THEIR GROOVE IN FINAL 5 WEEKS

NDSU is 1-2 through the first 3 weeks of their conference season and 6-2 on the year

North Dakota State is back to work and preparing for Western Illinois who visit the Fargodome on Saturday. With two losses in the last three weeks the Bison are now on the outside looking in of the Top 10 rankings for the first time since 2011.

The Leathernecks are 0-6 on the season thus far and present an excellent chance for the Bison to bounce back after their 49-24 loss to North Dakota. The Bison have five games left on the schedule with the final three coming against No.1, South Dakota State on the road No. 12 Southern Illinois in Fargo, and their final game of the regular season comes at Northern Iowa November, 18th. The herd now look for a way to band together as a team and find their championship form down the final stretch of the regular season.

“I mean obviously Saturday isn’t ideally what we wanted and it’s not the outcome that we were looking for but the guys have really just been coming together and you take what you learned from that game and you move on,” said defensive end, Dylan Hendrix.

“Any team can beat anyone in this nation; the FCS is a great competitive league and we can lose and we can win any week. But we need to get back to it, playing the Bison way. Playing physical, fast, and having fun out there because last week we just didn’t get it done..

“We have the same goals, the same aspirations but yeah, hopefully it sparks some fire under some people because we need to get going and and we have five games left until the playoffs and we got to make a point and play really well in these last five games,” said defensive tackle,” Eli Mostaert.