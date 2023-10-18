West Fargo Police warn of lottery scam

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

West Fargo Police Department says there’s a lottery scam impersonating the City of West Fargo.

The scammer sends a letter claiming the recipient is a winner of the “West Fargo Lottery Inc. International Online Lottery Program.”

In order to claim your prize, you must call and provide bank account information so the “winning funds” can be wired directly.

Police say you should never to provide bank account information to claim a prize.

If you did not enter to participate in a lottery, ignore any notices of alleged winnings.

If you get a similar letter, please call West Fargo Police or Red River Dispatch Center.