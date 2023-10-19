Coats for Kids & Families Are Being Given Out By The Salvation Army

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Before the cold winter, the Salvation army is doing their part to help those in need.

The Salvation army is running Coats for Kids and Families at the Hope Lutheran Church today and Thursday from 9am-4pm.

Currently they have around 2,000 coats, snow boots, hats, gloves, and scarves in total.

“We’re so grateful for the opportunity to serve the greater Fargo Moorhead area, and the generosity of the community allows us and empowers us to buy winter garb for children and for families to get through the brutal winters and survive and prosper.” said Major Abe Tamayo, corps officer for the Salvation Army.

Tamayo also said, “It’s a great return to us obviously but it’s more important that people’s needs are met and people are safe.”

If you miss the chance tomorrow, you can get clothes October 24-27 at The Salvation Army located at 304 Roberts St N in Fargo.