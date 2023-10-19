The Great Wall makes its grand re-opening in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – After being given just 60 days notice to leave their old spot, a popular Chinese restaurant makes its grand re-opening in south Fargo.

The Great Wall has moved to 32nd Avenue South where Mandarin Kitchen Express used to be located.

The owner says the restaurant was on the search for a new home for a while but that finally ended a few weeks ago.

The Great Wall has won numerous awards over the years.

“It’s a nice location, nice restaurant, and across the street from Essentia a lot of businesses here, lots of residential, like apartments, good neighborhood. “said Owner of the Great Wall Maggie Yuan when discussing why they chose this particular.

The Great Wall was at it’s previous location for 30 years.