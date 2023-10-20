4 Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Part Of I-29

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A four-vehicle chain-reaction crash shut down part of on I-29 approximately 7 miles south of Fargo Thursday at about 4:45 p.m.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash was in a construction zone with north and southbound traffic divided onto the southbound side of the Interstate.

A semi-truck had mechanical problems, broke down in the northbound lane, and blocked traffic. Four vehicles then abruptly stopped as a result of the stalled semi and ended up in rear-end crashes.

One person had minor injuries.

Traffic was diverted for about 30 minutes while the crash site was cleared.