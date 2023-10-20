FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL 10/20

The Roughriders Hold off the Midgets and the Bruins Top the Hi-Liners

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders finished their season with a 14-7 win over the Dickinson Midgets to lead KVRR Sport’s Extra’s final week of regular season high school football coverage of 2023. The Fargo South Bruins beat the Valley City Hi-Liners 31-14.

Other scores:

GF RED RIVER,14,DICKINSON,7,FINAL,HS FB

WAHPETON,38,TURTLE MOUNTAIN,0,FINAL,HS FB

FARGO SOUTH,31,VALLEY CITY,14,FINAL,HS FB

SHANLEY,55,ST. MARY’S,42,FINAL,HS FB (THURS)

SHEYENNE,70,MANDAN,49,FINAL,HS FB (THURS)

DAVIES,50,LEGACY,22,FINAL,HS FB (THURS)

MINOT,46,WEST FARGO,8,FINAL,HS FB (THURS)

FARGO NORTH,46,JAMESTOWN,22,FINAL,HS FB (THURS)

HORACE,40,WATFORD CITY,6,FINAL,HS FB (THURS)