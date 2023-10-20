Moorhead and DGF Football Clash for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

A BATTLE IN THE LAND OF 10,000 LAKES FOR THE PLAY OF THE WEEK.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In play number 1, Moorhead hosts Alexandria and Jett Feeney shows off his arm finding Reign Battle for an 84-yard touchdown strike.

In play number 2, East Grand Forks hosts DGF and Rebels Quarterback Caleb Johnson throws one up for Brody O’Keefe on a third and long and O’Keefe comes down with a spectacular grab.

Who should win? That is for you to decide. To vote for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week head to our Twitter (X) page @KVRRSports and vote for your pick to win. Don’t forget to share the poll with your friends, family, and teammates.

We will tally up the results and share the winner on Monday night’s newscast at 9:00 p.m.